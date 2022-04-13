AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,627,000 after buying an additional 320,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,757,000 after buying an additional 195,345 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 276,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,646. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.58 and its 200-day moving average is $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.