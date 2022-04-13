Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Price Down 3%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) was down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 3,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 648,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,109 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 111,703 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 141,058 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

