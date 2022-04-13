Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Northland Securities from $33.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMPH. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $187,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 137.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 26,957 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 122.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 109,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 60,570 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

