Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Down 6.9%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.71. Approximately 11,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 813,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

