Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.69. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 189,132 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.30 price target on shares of Anaconda Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of C$119.00 million and a PE ratio of -16.10.

Anaconda Mining ( TSE:ANX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaconda Mining news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 60,000 shares of Anaconda Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,000 shares in the company, valued at C$408,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $72,450.

About Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

