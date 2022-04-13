Analysts Anticipate Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) will announce $59.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Centerspace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.10 million and the lowest is $57.17 million. Centerspace posted sales of $46.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Centerspace will report full-year sales of $243.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.46 million to $250.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $258.30 million, with estimates ranging from $247.40 million to $271.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centerspace.
Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.
CSR stock opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average of $100.12.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -679.05%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Centerspace by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Centerspace by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Centerspace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.
Centerspace Company Profile
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
