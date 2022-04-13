Analysts Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) to report $18.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.30 million and the lowest is $17.20 million. Esports Entertainment Group posted sales of $5.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 234.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $70.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $94.87 million, with estimates ranging from $90.01 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

GMBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:GMBL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.73. 446,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,060. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.93. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 221,364 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

