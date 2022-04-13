Analysts Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $448.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $448.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $451.10 million and the lowest is $445.00 million. Harsco reported sales of $528.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. Harsco’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NYSE:HSC opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $896.83 million, a PE ratio of -282.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.99. Harsco has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $11,958,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 29,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,776,000 after buying an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after purchasing an additional 160,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Harsco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

