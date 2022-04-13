Analysts Anticipate Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 430,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 326,954 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,197,000 after acquiring an additional 322,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 146,442 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. 11,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

About Viking Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Earnings History and Estimates for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

