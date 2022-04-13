Analysts Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.73 Million

Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) to report sales of $55.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.10 million and the highest is $59.50 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $22.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $277.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $283.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $294.50 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $306.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSE. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 322.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 231,551 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.33. 808,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.38. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

