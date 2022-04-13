Analysts Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $650,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 million. Novan posted sales of $820,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $14.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $18.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $41.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

NOVN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other Novan news, Director John W. Palmour bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $70,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Novan by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66. Novan has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.01.

Novan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.