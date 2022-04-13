Analysts Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) to report sales of $127.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.00 million. Rambus reported sales of $105.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $516.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $515.06 million to $517.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $556.95 million, with estimates ranging from $555.30 million to $558.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

RMBS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 695,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,067. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56. Rambus has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 158.56 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $351,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,432. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

