Analysts Offer Predictions for Repsol, S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Repsol in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Repsol from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($15.43) to €15.90 ($17.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($17.93) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. Repsol has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

