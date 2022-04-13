Analysts Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Target Price at $67.06

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $4,187,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,110,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KNX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,071. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

