Analysts Set SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target at $15.88

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after buying an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,917 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,020 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

