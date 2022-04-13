Analysts Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target at $80.17

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $73.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. Research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

