Analyzing Alleghany (NYSE:Y) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Alleghany has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alleghany and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany 8.62% 6.90% 2.00% Atlas Financial -75.95% N/A -7.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alleghany and Atlas Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany $12.00 billion 0.96 $1.03 billion $74.53 11.38 Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.56 -$12.73 million N/A N/A

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alleghany and Atlas Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alleghany presently has a consensus target price of $843.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.55%. Given Alleghany’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alleghany is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Alleghany shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Alleghany shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alleghany beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance. This segment distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, umbrella/excess, general, directors' and officers', and professional liability lines; surety products comprising commercial and contract surety bonds; and workers' compensation insurance products. This segment distributes its products through independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The Alleghany Capital segment provides precision automated machine tool solutions; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry, and other markets; design, engineering, procurement, construction management, and validation services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries, and precast concrete markets; and hotel management and development services, as well as operates as a toy and musical instrument company, and structural steel fabricator and erector. The company also owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, and residential lots. As of December 31, 2021, it owned approximately 77 acres of property. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

Atlas Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

