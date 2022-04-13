Analyzing DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) & Advant-e (OTCMKTS:ADVC)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) and Advant-e (OTCMKTS:ADVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advant-e has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

89.4% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Advant-e shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.6% of Advant-e shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Advant-e, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 4 1 0 2.20 Advant-e 0 0 0 0 N/A

DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $3.06, suggesting a potential upside of 149.31%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Advant-e.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Advant-e’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $147.59 million 0.71 -$53.67 million ($0.63) -1.95 Advant-e N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advant-e has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Advant-e’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -36.36% -60.94% -27.26% Advant-e N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DIRTT Environmental Solutions beats Advant-e on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services. The company's interior construction solutions include prefabricated, customized interior modular walls, ceilings, and floors; decorative and functional millwork; power infrastructure; network infrastructure; and pre-installed medical gas piping systems. It offers interior construction solutions through a network of independent distribution partners. It serves commercial, healthcare, education, hospitality, and other industries, as well as medical gas piping systems for healthcare. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Advant-e (Get Rating)

Advant-e Corp. develops, markets, resells, and hosts software and provides services that allow its customers to send and receive business documents electronically in standard and proprietary formats. The firm, through its subsidiary, Edict Systems, Inc. provides hosted electronic data interchange solutions that utilize the Internet as the primary communication method. The company through its subsidiary, Merkur Group, Inc. develops and resells software, provides professional services, and provides technical maintenance and support that enables customers to automate delivery and receipt of business documents. Advant-e was founded on March 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Beavercreek, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.