Analyzing Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.8% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Modular Medical and LeMaitre Vascular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LeMaitre Vascular $154.42 million 6.67 $26.91 million $1.26 37.26

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A N/A N/A LeMaitre Vascular 17.42% 12.42% 10.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Modular Medical and LeMaitre Vascular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 LeMaitre Vascular 0 1 3 0 2.75

Modular Medical presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 131.14%. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus target price of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.52%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Modular Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modular Medical (Get Rating)

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About LeMaitre Vascular (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system. The company also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, it offers valvulotomes, which cut or disrupt valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, the company provides vascular and cardiac patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention; and closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures. It markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

