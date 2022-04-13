Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.23

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 15578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

ANGI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.11.

Get Angi alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $415.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.73 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Angi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Angi by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Angi by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Angi by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 125,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.