Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Shares of AGPPF opened at $137.25 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $81.95 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.41.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

