Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Shares of AGPPF opened at $137.25 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $81.95 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.41.
About Anglo American Platinum (Get Rating)
