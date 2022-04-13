Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is $0.45. Anterix reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 5,120.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the third quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the third quarter valued at about $1,405,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $55.83 on Friday. Anterix has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

