Anthem (ANTM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.80 per share for the quarter. Anthem has set its FY22 guidance at $28.25 EPS.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Anthem to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Anthem stock opened at $509.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $526.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $494.43.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Anthem by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Anthem by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

