Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $87.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $105.00 to $87.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.72.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $46.76 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,922 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,134,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,408,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,204,000.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

