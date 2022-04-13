Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

AIF stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 29.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,780 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

