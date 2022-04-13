Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $16.12.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,780 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.