Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $54.50, but opened at $56.77. Appian shares last traded at $57.43, with a volume of 896 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 471,350 shares of company stock worth $25,265,049. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.98.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

