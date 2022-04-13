Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is ACT Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ACT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 30,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 31,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

