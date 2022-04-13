Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s Largest Position

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.3% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,154,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,293,857,000 after purchasing an additional 45,892 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 40,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 8,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 131,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.