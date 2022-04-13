Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

