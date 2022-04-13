Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives $6.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. William Blair lowered shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

APTX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,010. The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $73.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.