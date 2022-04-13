Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $72,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,565,000 after acquiring an additional 221,467 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,488,000 after purchasing an additional 134,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $705,730,000 after buying an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $110.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.13. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.53.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

