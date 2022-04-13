Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,018,092 shares of company stock valued at $207,099,039 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.01. 13,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,228. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $156.87 and a 52 week high of $227.68.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

