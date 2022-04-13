Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

