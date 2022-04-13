Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,933 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of German American Bancorp worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 72.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 126.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth $616,000. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

GABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of GABC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.60. 621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,547. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,175 shares of company stock worth $302,451. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

