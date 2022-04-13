Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,693,700. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average of $106.23. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

