Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 794 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.91.

NASDAQ COIN traded up $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.00. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.41 and a 1-year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

