Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.79. 10,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,293. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.19. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

