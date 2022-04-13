Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Mondelez International by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,349,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,532,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

