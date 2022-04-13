Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,938 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Fastenal by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $938,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.81. 167,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,446. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

