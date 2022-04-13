APY.Finance (APY) Market Cap Achieves $11.55 Million

APY.Finance (APY) traded up 59.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $11.55 million and $1.32 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 50% higher against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,780,312 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

