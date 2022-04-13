ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MTGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.90 ($43.37).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($19.26) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($33.43).

About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

