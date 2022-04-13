Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 155.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Shares of ACHR opened at $3.91 on Monday. Archer Aviation has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.66.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 41,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 249,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $772,337.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.