Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,225. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Arconic has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $38.49.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

