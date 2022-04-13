Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Update

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the March 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ARRRF stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. Ardea Resources has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.39.
Ardea Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
