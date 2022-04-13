Argon (ARGON) 24-Hour Volume Hits $62,084.00

Argon (ARGON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Argon has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Argon has a market cap of $648,975.03 and $62,084.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044015 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.88 or 0.07565112 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,811.44 or 0.99996569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041200 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,444,956 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.