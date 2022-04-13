Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Down 3.6%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 208,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.03 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

About Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.