Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Down 3.6%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 208,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.
Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.
About Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aris Water Solutions (ARIS)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.