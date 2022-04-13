Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($157.61) to €146.00 ($158.70) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arkema from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Arkema from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arkema from €124.00 ($134.78) to €129.00 ($140.22) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arkema from €101.00 ($109.78) to €103.00 ($111.96) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arkema presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.33.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.09 and a 200-day moving average of $135.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. Arkema has a 52 week low of $100.21 and a 52 week high of $152.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arkema will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

