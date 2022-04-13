Arqma (ARQ) Trading 19% Lower This Week

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. Arqma has a total market cap of $353,125.73 and approximately $1,255.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,320.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.15 or 0.07543923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.38 or 0.00267130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.62 or 0.00834029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00013724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00093309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.10 or 0.00566550 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.00363763 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,993,213 coins and its circulating supply is 12,948,669 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

