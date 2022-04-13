Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $5,841,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $1,499,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIP traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 42,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,565. Arteris has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Arteris will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

